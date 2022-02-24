MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Facing a must win against Temple, the Memphis Tigers used a big second half to run away from the Owls in a resume-saving win for their NCAA Tournament hopes, 78-64.

Jalen Duren scored 9 of the Tigers first 13 points and 17 points in the first half on his way to matching his career high with 22.

DeAndre Williams had 19 points and 9 rebounds and Landers Nolley and Tyler Harris combined for 4 3’s and 21 points, all in the second half as the Tigers won for the seventh time in eight games.

“You can’t have March Madness without February success. You have to be successful in February and that’s what we’re doing right now,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “If that puts pressure on you, that’s why you came to the University of Memphis. There’s going to be pressure to make the NCAA Tournament. We all have it and we know what we have to do.”

At 10-5. the U of M remains in third place in the AAC standings, trailing only Houston and SMU with just three games to play. The Tigers host Wichita State on Sunday.