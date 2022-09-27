MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In what is seen as a huge win for Memphis, the University of Memphis men’s basketball team will face a $5,000 fine and three years probation for Level II and Level III NCAA violations, according to a ruling released Tuesday morning.

The penalties do not include any ban on postseason play for the Tigers or a suspension of Coach Penny Hardaway.

The chief panel member of the IARP said the conduct by Hardaway and the U of M didn’t warrant a postseason ban. They also didn’t want to affect current student-athletes.

The panel member was adamant that they believe Hardaway when he says he was unaware that top recruit James Wiseman was ineligible.

We have finally arrived at the end of an extremely challenging period, and I could not be more grateful. Tiger Nation, you have my eternal gratitude for continuing to believe in us and supporting us. Our University and athletic department leadership worked tirelessly to help present the facts of our case. Brighter days are ahead, and we cannot wait to share in future successes as one Memphis. Penny Hardaway University of Memphis Head Men’s Basketball Coach

The University of Memphis faces multiple NCAA violations stemming from an 18-month investigation into the Tiger’s Men’s Basketball program.

The NCAA Complex Case Unit claimed that there has been a pattern of noncompliance within the Tigers program under Penny Hardaway, and he failed to demonstrate that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance.

Hardaway had no prior major NCAA violations, according to the documents.

The University of Memphis is also being accused of obstructing the NCAA enforcement and CCU investigations on multiple occasions and the University lacked institutional control.

James Wiseman, who was then the top recruit, was suspended in November 2019 for 12 games for two violations. One of those violations alleged that Wiseman’s mother accepted money from Hardaway. The other violation alleged that Wiseman played in three games while ineligible.

The University of Memphis received those notices of allegations in April 2021. In June 2021, the University requested an extension, later eventually requesting a total of four extensions. Four months later, the IARP released the timeline of events surrounding the investigation.

The University has denied these allegations.

We sincerely appreciate the patience and support of Tiger Nation throughout this long and arduous process. I would like to make it clear that Coach Hardaway, his staff and our student-athletes represented our University with class and dignity throughout this entire process. As we noted in our response to the Notice of Allegations, we have proactively made efforts to enhance our athletic compliance infrastructure and will continue to do so. To that end, we are thankful to the IARP for recognizing and reflecting that in its decision. Laird Veatch Director of Intercollegiate Athletics