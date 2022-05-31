MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s going to be a long 24 hours or so for Tigers coach Penny Hardaway as he waits to see if Lester Quinones and DeAndre Williams return to school to play for the U of M.

With a deadline of 10:59 pm Wednesday, June first, for players to withdraw their names from the draft and retain their college eligibility, both Quinones and Williams have a decision to make.

Stay in the draft and turn pro or return to college.

For Williams, there hasn’t been much interest since he put his name in the draft but Williams will turn 26 before the start of his super senior season, so maybe it’s time to start a pro career.

For Quinones, he’s had a number of workouts with NBA teams including the Lakers, Kings, and Thunder but there’s still a question if he will get drafted.

Maybe a two-way, free agent deal might be enough to sway Quinones to go pro, a player Hardaway would love to see a return to the Tigers as a 3 and D threat for the U of M.

Potential NIL deals could also play a part in this decision for both players.