MEMPHIS – We don’t know if or when the NCAA might grant DeAndre Williams an extra year of eligibility to play for the Tigers.

What we do know is that the waiver process to hopefully have Williams play in the blue and gray again… is now in the hands of the University of Memphis.

That according to Williams’ attorney, Don Jackson, who says he gave all pertinent information and documentation he collected over the past six weeks to the U of M. Now, it’s up to the school’s compliance office to formally ask the NCAA to grant Williams a waiver to play — this season.

Williams’ case centers on bad information he received coming out of high school. Advice that ultimately led to him being declared academically ineligible in his first year at Evansville, costing him the year of eligibility Williams wants and hopes to get back.

Last year, his third at Memphis, Williams averaged almost 18 points and 8 boards for the Tigers on his way to being named first team, all-AAC.