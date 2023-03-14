MEMPHIS – He came here with some very lofty expectations.

Safe to say, Kendric Davis has delivered as the top transfer in the country gears up to play in his very first NCAA Tournament on Friday when Memphis opens up with Florida Atlantic.

Davis has done it all.

He leads the Tigers in scoring and assists. Two numbers that were tops in the AAC.

He is also coming off a three-game heater in Fort Worth where Davis totaled 84 points, 31 coming in the championship game in leading the Tigers to an AAC Tournament title.

Davis may have played only one season in the blue and gray, but this run and this tournament to come is all about legacy.

“For me. I want to be remembered as one of the Memphis greats. Me and Penny talk about that all the time. I want to be remembered as a legend here,” Davis said. “Larry Finch, Keith Lee, Penny Hardaway. I want to be mentioned with them names. That just keep me going. “

” Kendric is, he’s one-to-one for sure. The things he doing on the floor, it’s unbelievable,” said Tigers forward DeAndre Williams. “I’m just blessed to be able to play with him.”