MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The struggles continue for Kendric Davis.

The Tigers’ leading scorer, who has struggled with his shot since the ESPN Invitational in Orlando, went 3 for 15 against Little Rock and later got ejected for an altercation in the second half but Memphis did enough to beat the Trojans for a fifth straight win, 87-71.

DeAndre Williams scored a game high 17 points to lead four Tigers in double figures.

Jayden Hardaway set a new career high with 16 points, 12 coming in the first half as Memphis took a 16-point lead to the lockers, despite a slow start that saw the Tigers score just two points over the game’s first five minutes.

Keonte Kennedy had 14 off the bench.

Alex Lomax has his normal stat stuffing night, tallying 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals.

Things get much tougher for the Tigers now as they play 11th-ranked Auburn on Saturday, then three days later, travel to Tuscaloosa to take on #8 Alabama.