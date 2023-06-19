MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The revolving door that is the Tigers basketball roster continues to turn with Penny Hardaway losing yet another player to the transfer portal Monday.

It’s a move that now leaves the coach’s son, Jayden Hardaway, as the only player from last year’s team currently left on the roster.

Chandler Lawson becoming the fourth Lawson brother to first play for the Tigers, then transfer out. Dedric and KJ went first. Then younger brother Johnathan transferred to Creighton and now, it’s Chandler on the move.

Lawson played in all 35 games for the U of M last year, averaging five points and four and a half rebound, making 24 starts for Hardaway in his second season at Memphis after playing his first two seasons at Oregon.

Chandler’s decision to put his name in the portal leaves the Tigers with two scholarships to work with.

Remember, DeAndre Williams is still seeking an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA and Malcolm Dandridge, while still in the portal, has yet to commit to another school, leaving open the possibility of his return to the program.