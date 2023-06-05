MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Penny Hardaway welcoming a new addition to his Tigers roster on Monday.

St. John’s forward David Jones becoming the sixth player to pick Memphis out of the transfer portal when the 6’6″ forward committed to Hardaway and the Tigers.

Jones becomes a huge addition to the Tigers frontcourt as he averaged almost seven rebounds to go along with over 13 points in his one season with the Red Storm last year. Jones had played his previous two years at DePaul.

Jones’ commitment does seem to leave Hardaway with just one open scholarship for next season and the Tigers coach seems content to wait and see how DeAndre Williams quest for six year of eligibility goes. Williams is hoping to be granted a waiver by the NCAA in order to return to the Tigers.

“I feel really good about it because it’s unfortunate how it happened. DeAndre was forced to lose a couple of years of eligibility because of a situation where he left his high school and went to like a charter school, some virtual school, and none of the accreditations carried over for him to be able to graduate on time like he was supposed to,” Hardaway said. “So I think that it’s a good chance for him to get that year back. The city loves DeAndre. We know what he brings to the table. It would be a blessing not only for him, but for us if he if he could come back one more year.”

Hardaway spoke to the media on Monday before teeing up in the Autozone Liberty Bowl Golf Classic out at TPC Southwind where he discussed many topics including Williams, Malcolm Dandridge and the problems facing five-star point guard and top Tigers’ recruit Mikey Williams.

“Obviously, every coach has an opportunity to detach from a situation that they want to. But, you know, we’re not that, I’m not that type. We have to really let everything play itself out first and not overreact because I’m not calling him guilty before he’s innocent.”