INDIANAPOLIS– The Tigers’ Calvin Austin continues to impress.

After showing out at the Senior Bowl, Austin putting on a show Thursday at the NFL combine.

Austin running a sizzling 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash. The fastest 40 time by a receiver at the combine since 2016.

Throw in a 39-inch vertical and 11 feet, 3 inches in the broad jump and Austin’s numbers are number-one so far at this year’s combine.

His stock is also on the rise as one of the top receivers in this year’s draft.