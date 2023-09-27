MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After a busy summer of working the transfer portal most of this year’s Tigers roster in here just in time for the start of fall camp. Head coach Penny Hardaway feels this is his most experienced and deepest team during his six-year tenure.

“Well, you got a veteran team that can score the basketball. We’ve never had that. That’s going to be the identity. I’m allowing them to figure it out, because we have so much talent, and allowing them to get the feel of how they want to play,” said Hardway.

“Been a lot of learning in terms of being a leader and learning how to hold people accountable and also being patient. Because everyone came in a little late and we’re all learning together because almost everyone is new to the system,” said Temple transfer Nick Jourdain.

Memphis welcomes in nine transfers a handful of freshmen and only two returners from last season Jayden Hardaway and Malcolm Dandridge. At times, this off-season it seemed as if Dandridge would be wearing a different uniform this season after briefly entering the transfer portal, but ultimately deciding to remain a Tiger.

“A lot of things that I was taking into consideration, but at the end of the day my trust and my faith in Penny is all that matters,” said Dandridge. ” I feel like the team is a plus and you got some great people here, and I feel like this is one of the best teams we’ve had, so I’m just appreciative and enjoying it all”.

” This is his (Malcolm’s) home, he’s from Memphis. He understands the lay of the land. He’s showing everybody else what to do. So it’s easy for him to insert himself right back into where he was,” said Hardaway.

Hardaway and the university still are waiting for an update about either DeAndre Williams and his eligibility status with the NCAA or if incoming freshman Mikey Williams will actually suit up for the Tigers this season.