Tigers at Houston postponed

MEMPHIS — To no one’s surprise, Sunday’s game between the Tigers and number-8 Houston, officially postponed today due to the continued COVID issues at the U of M that has led to the program being put on pause.

That means that the Tigers’ biggest week of the season, tonight against Cincinnati and Sunday at Houston, have both been called off.

The Tigers now have to hope that the two games can be made up.

Especially the Houston game because Memphis would probably need a win over the Cougars to have any chance at an at large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers and Houston still close out the regular season against one another on March 7th here at FedExForum.