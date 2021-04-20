Tigers announce future football game against Florida State in 2024

MEMPHIS — For those of you Tiger fans who like to plan ahead for big events, I think this qualifies.

Tuesday, the U of M announcing a future football game against Florida State, in Tallahassee and early in the 2024 season.

Early as in September 14th 2024 in a game that…at the moment… will pit former Tiger coach Mike Norvell against his former assistant Ryan Silverfield.

“We are very excited to be able to play Florida State in the future,” Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield said. “Florida State is a program with great tradition, and we are looking forward to a great matchup with them. Memphis will always look to play other nationally recognized teams.”

Silverfield served four years under Norvell before replacing him here at the U of M.

While this game marks the first meeting between the two schools since 1990, these two teams have played 18 times with the ‘Noles,surprisingly, only leading the all-time series 10-7-and-1.