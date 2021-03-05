Tigers and Cougars set their sights on Sunday’s huge game in Houston

MEMPHIS — Don’t call it the biggest game in Penny Hardaway’s short three year tenure as Memphis Tigers head coach.

To Penny, last year’s win over Tennessee in Knoxville is easily his biggest win but that is not to say Hardaway does not know what is at stake Sunday when the Tigers pay a visit to number-9 Houston.

It is easily the biggest game of the year for the surging Tigers, who have won six straight and nine of ten but now must go on the road and try to beat, not only a top ten team, but a Cougars team that is unbeaten on the home floor. A Houston team that still has hopes, like the Tigers, of winning the American Athletic Conference’s regular season title.

It is also a Cougars team that has serious respect for the U of M.

“The team is fully aware of what’s going on and what’s at stake so, if the nerves are there, they’re already there before you say anything,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “In my practices, we’re making things aware. Like the obvious so if that makes you nervous, this isn’t the game for you. We know it’s a big game. We know what we have to do. You have to win big games on the road. I want to be known as a coach that wins big games in the road. We’ll see what happens Sunday.”

“Everybody has a story. We all have a story. Memphis is a great story,” said Houston Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson. “Because they’re playing their best basketball and the right time. I don’t know if they’re the best team in the league right now, but they’re as good as anybody. I know that.”