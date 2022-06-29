MEMPHIS – As we count down to the start of the college football season, the Tigers announcing a nice new addition to the 2023 home schedule.

Memphis coming to terms on a home and home series with Boise State with the Broncos playing here in Memphis next year and the Tigers and Broncos playing on the blue turf of Boise during the 2026 season.

This is in addition to the two-game series the two schools agreed to back in January of 2021 which will see the Tigers and Broncos play each other in back to back seasons, 2030 and 2031.