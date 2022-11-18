FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Memphis Tiger women’s soccer team made program history on Friday night, defeating No. 7-seeded Mississippi State, 4-0, to advance to the Round of 16 for the first time in the program’s history.



“Just delighted,” said head coach Brooks Monaghan . “I thought tonight was one of our best performances this season and I’m just ecstatic for the team.”



After today’s game, Memphis moves to 11-5-5 for the season.



KEY MOMENTS

Saorla Miller put the Tigers on the board in the 24′ after she netted her seventh goal of the season off a free kick from the near side.

put the Tigers on the board in the 24′ after she netted her seventh goal of the season off a free kick from the near side. Memphis’ Claire Wyville would make two saves before the end of the half to keep the Bulldogs off the scoreboard.

would make two saves before the end of the half to keep the Bulldogs off the scoreboard. Less than 10 minutes into the second half, Mya Jones sent a rocket towards the Mississippi State goal that went over the hands of Bulldog goalkeeper Maddy Anderson to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

sent a rocket towards the Mississippi State goal that went over the hands of Bulldog goalkeeper Maddy Anderson to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Just seven minutes later, Grace Stordy and Saorla Miller set up a give-and-go option at the top of the box that resulted in Stordy poking one in the net for Memphis’ third goal.

and set up a give-and-go option at the top of the box that resulted in Stordy poking one in the net for Memphis’ third goal. Anne-Valerie Seto would get another insurance goal for the Tigers in the 83′ after she sent a ball towards the net that hit off the post and bounced over the goal line.

NOTABLES

Claire Wyville recorded four saves during the match.

recorded four saves during the match. This season marks the fifth-consecutive year that the Tigers have made it to the NCAA Tournament and the 10 th time overall.

time overall. The win over Mississippi State marks the first time in program history that Memphis has made it to the Round of 16.

UP NEXT

The Tigers will play in the third round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 20 against the winner of No. 9 Arkansas/No. RV Ohio State. Kick-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Fayetteville, Ark.

Coverage of the match will be released at a later date.