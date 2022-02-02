MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Safe to say National Signing Day has lost a lot of its luster with many to most of the nation’s top players, now committing during December’s early signing period.

Most but not all.

Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield added 12 players Wednesday to the 15 he signed in December.

15 of the 27 new Tigers coming via transfer and 18 are already on campus.

One of the huge pluses to signing early.

“Now they get live reps too. It makes a big difference. It’s one thing to talk about it and do a zoom meeting but, all of a sudden, they have the opportunity to feel it. To get out there and practice and then go back and watch themselves,” Silverfield said. “It probably does give them a little bit of a leg up but it’s great to have all these guys here.”

Silverfield also announcing that Spring practice would start on March 20th.