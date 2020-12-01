Tigers’ Adair no longer on U of M roster

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Memphis deputy head coach Ryan Silverfield, left, watches a replay on the scoreboard with quarterback Brady White, right, during an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati for the American Athletic Conference championship in Memphis, Tenn. After winning their first American Athletic Conference last season, the Memphis Tigers want to make sure they do not skip a beat with Silverfield now their third different coach in six seasons. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

MEMPHIS — Tigers quarterback Brady White has started thirty six straight games since arriving in Memphis.

He will need to continue that trend for the rest of 2020 because the depth at the game’s most important position, taking another hit for the Tigers.

Back-up quarterback Connor Adair, who has played in just nine games in his two plus seasons at the U of M, is no longer listed on the team’s depth chart.

White’s back-up heading into this weekend’s Tulane game is true freshman Keilon Brown.

“Whether some guys have entered the transfer portal. Some guys have opted out. Some guys have taken a leave of absence for personal reasons. I think this year more than any, we know we’re dealing with 18 to 22 year olds that are dealing with a lot,” said Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield. “Many of them have covid concerns and understand the opt out situation and we have others that want to transfer to find a better situation for themselves, generally regarding playing time. We have other guys dealing with mental health issues.”