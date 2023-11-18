MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis football team fell to the SMU Mustangs, 38-34, on Saturday afternoon at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

Quarterback Seth Henigan led the Tigers (8-3, 5-2 AAC) offensively, completing 35-of-51 passes for a season-high 402 yards and two touchdowns. With his effort, Henigan became just the third Tiger signal caller in program history to eclipse 10,000 career passing yards (10,159), while his fifth-career 400-yard passing game is also a Memphis record.

Wide receiver Demeer Blankumsee totaled a career-high nine receptions for 114 yards and two scores against the Mustangs (9-2, 7-0 AAC), while Roc Taylor posted a career-high eight catches for 146 yards. Running back Blake Watson had 72 combined yards on 13 touches with an 11-yard rushing touchdown. Brandon Thomas also added his 25th-career rushing score on the day, the sixth-most in program history.

Defensively, Greg Rubin had a game-high six tackles, all solo, to go with a sack and a tackle for loss. Fellow defensive back Cameron Smith had six stops with a pass breakup, while Simeon Blair added five tackles.

Prior to the game, a total of 17 Tigers participated in the Senior Day ceremony for the Tigers – Jaylon Allen, Blair, Reid Bauer, Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, Tauskie Dove, Koby Drake, Josh Ellison, Cincir Evans, Malik Feaster, Andres Fox, Jaylen Joyner, Jacob Likes, Terrance McClain, Joe Norwood, Hank Pearson, Joseph Scates and Watson.

The Memphis Tigers will be back in action on Friday, Nov. 24 when the team travels to Philadelphia to play the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. The game is scheduled for an 11 a.m. kick and will be televised nationally on ESPN.