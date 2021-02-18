Tigers’ 2021 football schedule released

MEMPHIS – The Memphis Tigers will play seven of their 12 games at home this season as the school released the 2021 football schedule on Thursday.

It’s a schedule highlighted by a game at the Liberty Bowl against Mississippi State on Saturday, September 18th. The two schools haven’t played since 2011 and the Tigers haven’t beaten the Bulldogs since 1993.

The U of M also opens American Athletic Conference play with three of four on the road, including a trip to Orlando to take on Central Florida and its new head coach, former Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn on Friday October 22nd.

The Tigers close AAC play with with three of four at home in November. The only road game in the season’s final month is to Houston for another Friday night kick, November 19th.

MEMPHIS TIGERS 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sat. Sept. 4 Nicholls State

Sat. Sept. 11 at Arkansas State

Sat. Sept. 18 Mississippi State

Sat. Sept. 25 UTSA

Sat. Oct. 2 at Temple*

Sat. Oct. 9 at Tulsa*

Thur./Sat. Oct. 14/16 Navy*

Fri. Oct. 22 at UCF*

Sat. Nov. 6 SMU*

Sat. Nov. 13 ECU*

Fri. Nov. 19 at Houston*

Fri./Sat. Nov. 26/27 Tulane*

Sat. Dec. 4 AAC Championship

*AAC Game