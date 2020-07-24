Tiger Woods to miss WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Tiger Woods tees off on the 12th hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tiger Woods announced on Friday he will not be competing in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

“Disappointed to miss @WGCFedEx, but doing what I think is best to prepare me for the @PGAChampionship and upcoming FedExCup Playoffs,” the golf star wrote in a tweet on Friday.

The FedEx St. Jude Invitational is scheduled for the end of the month.

Aside from his appearance in a charity event in May alongside fellow golf great Phil Mickelson and NFL stars Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, Woods has been practicing out of public view at home and is welcoming the chance to hone his game in professional tournament conditions.

“Playing at home and out here is so very different,” Woods said. “Absolutely happy to get in a couple more rounds playing competitively.”