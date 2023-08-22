OXFORD, Miss. – After trading in the blue and gray of the Tigers for the red and blue of the Rebels and making the trip south from Memphis to Oxford, Caden Prieskorn continues to count down the days until he makes his SEC debut.

Prieskorn is already opening some eyes, Tuesday named third team All-SEC by the coaches before ever playing a snap for the Rebels. He and teammate Michael Trigg were both named to the Mackey Award watch list which goes to the nation’s top tight end.

Prieskorn was happy at Memphis. But the opportunity to play for Lane Kiffin, in the SEC and the NIL opportunities that provides, was too much for Prieskorn to pass up.

“Even coming here, I already knew that the SEC was the best conference in football, each and every year. It’s just a battle each and every week and that’s something I wanted to be a part of, just knowing that it’s playing the best every week,” Prieskorn said. “Like there’s nothing better than that and that’s why I came. That’s one of the reasons why I came here.”

Prieskorn’s first game for the Rebels will be a non-conference game against Mercer on September 2nd.