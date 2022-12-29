MEMPHIS – Two days after things looked like they were trending up for the Tigers after a bowl beatdown over Utah State, the U of M losing three of its top playmakers to the transfer portal including their top two pass catchers in tight end Caden Preiskorn and Javon Ivory.

Prieskorn, the bigger surprise since he had said after the regular season that he would be returning.

Prieskorn tied for the team lead with seven touchdown receptions this year.

But the losses don’t end there.

One of the Tigers’ top defenders, CamRon Jackson, who started all 13 games this year for Memphis, has also put his name into the transfer portal.