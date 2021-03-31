Tiger trio, all part of that #1 recruiting class in 2019, hit the transfer portal

MEMPHIS — Just days after winning the NIT Championship, Penny Hardaway loses two of his top players and three members of that stellar 2019 recruiting class.

Sophomore guards Boogie Ellis and Damion Baugh along with D.J. Jeffries have all entered the transfer portal.

Thank you for taking a west coast kid, and accepting me as one of your own.

Thank you for taking a west coast kid, and accepting me as one of your own.

Love you always, MEMPHIS 💙

Disappointing…yes but not unexpected as the transfer portal is gonna shake up just about every college basketball team moving forward.

Ellis, named the American Athletic Conference’s sixth man of the year this season, really came on strong down the stretch. Ellis averaging just over ten points a game this season.

Right behind him is Jeffries, the former Olive Branch star who recently said himself that he really hasn’t played up to expectations but is still a huge loss for Hardaway.

Baugh averaged just three points and three rebounds this year for the tigers.

That’s three on the way out but Hardaway will also use the transfer portal to his advantage, bringing players into the U of M program.