MEMPHIS – Two young men Penny Hardaway is hoping to see wear Tiger blue, making major moves up the recruiting rankings.

Wednesday, ESPN releasing its top 100 players in the Class of 2024 and Memphis products Billy Richmond III and Curtis Givens III have both cracked the top 40.

Richmond, the former East High star who now plays in New Jersey, is ranked 20th.

Givens, the former MUS Owl coming in 39th. Givens is playing his senior season at famed Montverde Academy.

Both Richmond and Givens are being heavily recruited by Hardaway and their hometown Tigers.