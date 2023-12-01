MEMPHIS – For a third straight year and for the fourth time in five years, Ole Miss and Memphis will meet on the hardwood Saturday afternoon.

This time in Oxford. A place the U of M hasn’t won in almost 20 years, December 2005.

Two years ago, Penny Hardaway watched his top 20 Tigers fall at the Pavilion thanks to a career night from Memphian and former Whitehaven star Matthew Murrell.

This season, it’s Chris Beard who is new to the rivalry. Beard has his Rebels unbeaten but they have yet to be tested like they will when the 5 and 1 Tigers come to town in a game Hardaway knows fans from both sides, really look forward to.

“It’s not the same rivalry as Tennessee or Arkansas, but it’s still pretty good and pretty close. It’s the closest school to us out of those three and we definitely have a lot of ties with Memphis guys going to Ole Miss and understanding that,” Hardaway said. “But it’s always good to play the game.”

“They are good. They are really good,” said Tigers guard Jaykwon Walton. “They got some solid guards and they got a huge big in the middle. So they play like four guards and one big. So they pretty tough. They shoot it well.”

Beard also has high praise for Memphis.

“I would argue that when they’re playing the way that I’m sure they want to play, when they’re playing well, I think they’re as good as anybody in college basketball. I think that’s been proven this early season,” Beard said. “I can’t speak for him (Hardaway), but I’m sure their team’s kind of a work in progress like ours is too. But he definitely has the pieces.”