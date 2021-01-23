Tide stays perfect in the SEC with win over Mississippi State

Alabama’s Herbert Jones puts his arms around teammates in the final minute of Alabama’s NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Herbert Jones had 17 points and seven assists to help No. 18 Alabama keep its winning streak going with an 81-73 victory over Mississippi State.

The Crimson Tide won its ninth straight overall and has won eight consecutive SEC games for the first time since starting league play 8-0 in the 1986-87 season.

The Bulldogs cut an 11-point second-half deficit to three in the final minute, but John Petty Jr. answered with a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left.

Alabama entered the weekend with a two-game SEC lead. Freshman guard Joshua Primo scored 16 points and made four first-half 3s for the Tide. D.J. Stewart Jr. led Mississippi State with 27 points.