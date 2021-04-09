Tickets on sale for WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in August

MEMPHIS — With the Masters back in its normal April spot on the sports calendar,.golf fans in Memphis with something to get excited about. A chance to actually watch the world’s best players, up close and personal when the WGC-FedEx. St. Jude Invitational tees off in early August.

A year after no fans were allowed out at TPC Southwind due to the pandemic, the tournament started selling tickets to this year’s event Friday morning.

No idea yet on exactly how many spectators will be allowed at Southwind but any is better than none with the hope of a return to normalcy in a few months for the PGA’s annual stop in Memphis.

“As things continue to improve, I think that we can see a tournament that’s very similar to 2019,” said WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational Executive Director Darrell Smith. “It’s great to see the Masters being played right now, in April. Last year we didn’t have the Masters being played in April. We didn’t have Major League Baseball being played, in April. We didn’t have spring football being played right now. I think there’s a lot of positives for everybody in the community that things are getting, hopefully, back to normal.”

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational runs from August 5th through the 8th.