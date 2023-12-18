OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and nine rebounds in three quarters to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Memphis 116-97 in the Grizzlies’ final game before Ja Morant returns from his suspension. Gilgeous-Alexander hit a game-winner at Denver on Saturday night and followed it up by making 8 of 18 field goals and 13 of 14 free throws against Memphis. Chet Holmgren had 17 points, seven blocks and six rebounds for the Thunder. Josh Giddey added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Oklahoma City has won four of five. Ziaire Williams scored 19 points and Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies, who have lost five straight.

