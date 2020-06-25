Three University of Memphis athletes, one staff member test positive for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three University of Memphis student-athletes and one athletic staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, the school’s athletic department announced Thursday.

The school said all four people who tested positive have been placed in isolation, and contact tracing is underway.

The U of M is not releasing names of the people who tested positive or the sports involved.

“The University of Memphis continues to coordinate with local, state and federal entities regarding COVID-19 to reduce risk on campus and protect the health and safety of the community,” the school’s statement said. “Daily updates from the University of Memphis, including campus resources, preventative actions and more, are available at www.memphis.edu/coronavirusupdates.”