MEMPHIS – Thousands of Grizzlies’ fans turning out on Sunday for the team’s annual open practice out at FedExForum.

Young fans hanging on every dunk as they got to see their favorite players, up close and personal.

” We had thousands of fans on this, that I would assume a record for a Grizzlies open practice to be able to create more of an intimate environment, for our fans to get up close,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “You don’t see the players let their guard down a little bit.”

“Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t get a chance to get that close and personal with us throughout the years,” said Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. “So being able to be there with them and share this day with them means a lot to us, and I’m sure it means a lot to them, too.”

Once practice ended, those in attendance were treated to a rookie dance off.

“Kennedy Chandler, the local kid, hit the paperchase, how did you grade it?”

“Hey, great. It was an A in my book,” Bane said.

This group of Grizzlies were already a tight knit team, but the more the team bonds, their chemistry grows.

“That kind of activity and that chemistry is huge,” Jenkins said. “In my opinion, that’s what I think pushes you over the edge.”

“It’s hard to fake having fun 18 times a year,” Bane said, “So being around a good group of guys, guys that love playing basketball, no egos, makes it makes it easier “

The next time the Grizzlies lace ‘em up at the Forum, it will be in the season opener against the New York Knicks on October 19th.