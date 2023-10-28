AUBURN, Ala. — Payton Thorne passed for 230 yards and three first-half touchdowns and Jarquez Hunter ran for a season-high 144 yards to lead Auburn to a 27-13 victory over Mississippi State. The Tigers snapped a four-game skid and got their first league win under coach Hugh Freeze after racing to a 24-3 halftime lead, their biggest in an SEC game in four years. Thorne had his best game this season against an FBS team. Mississippi State started quarterback Mike Wright in place of an injured Will Rogers for the second straight game.

