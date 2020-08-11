Things getting tight for the Grizzlies with two games to go in Orlando

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 05: Ja Morant #12 and head coach Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies look on against the Utah Jazz during the second half at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ORLANDO — The NBA is getting exactly what it wanted from basketball in the bubble.

A playoff is taking shape before the playoffs with the race for the eighth and final playoff spot in the west. The Grizzlies are barely hanging on and trying to hold off the Blazers, Spurs and Suns.

The four teams are separated by just one game with two games to go in Orlando.

There will be a play-in series over the weekend, and despite being 1-5 in Orlando, the Grizzlies get in to the play-in round with just one win in their final two games, but those two games are against Boston and Milwaukee, two of the top-three teams in the East.

But it’s two teams with very little to play for.

“Just focus on the Grizzlies. We’re locked in. We’re still confident,” Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said. “We still have two games left to play. It’s a take it day-by-day mindset for us. That’s how we attack it. I’m not worried about no play-in game right now. My focus now is learning from our mistakes and try to fix them when we go out and play Boston.”

The Grizz and Celtics play Tuesday in Orlando.