OXFORD – Five days before their season opener against Troy and the Rebels still don’t have a starting quarterback.

Lane Kiffin has yet to announce his choice to replace Matt Corral, still calling the competition between returning sophomore Luke Altmyer and Southern Cal transfer Jaxson Dart… too close to call.

Kiffin admitting that he does not know when he’ll name a starter, saying he hasn’t even met with his coaching staff to set a timeline.

That leaves both of these talented 19-year olds in limbo.

So just how are Altmyer and Dart dealing with the wait?

“Obviously. I mean, I’d be lying if I said I never think about that. That time, that decision. But I have no control over it,” Altmyer said. “At the end of the day, I’m thankful for the position I’m in. I’ve worked really hard, given everything I had. At the end of this, I’ll have no excuses.”

“Really, my mindset going forward is just trying to prepare myself like I am going to be the starter. I know Luke’s doing the same thing,” Dart said. “At the end of day, we just want to win. So we’re going to do everything in our power to do that.”