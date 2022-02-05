MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — For the first time in school history, the FACS Crusaders are ranked No. 1.

“We don’t want to be number one right now,” said FACS head coach Dee Wilkes. “We want to be number one at the end of the season.”

The Crusaders are 21-2 so far this season and undefeated in district play, but they’re often overlooked in the city.

Unfortunately for their opponents, that motivates them to work harder.

“We’re a smaller named school compared to other schools like Christian Brothers, MUS,” said Crusaders forward Daniel Egbuniwe. “We get overlooked sometimes in some rankings, but we don’t really mind.”

“We like flying under the radar,” Wilkes. “We don’t get as much attention which is great for us. We just want to go out and play every game as hard as we can and let the results be the results.”

Winning isn’t new to Wilkes, who played at White Station in the late 90s under legendary coach Terry Tippett.

Tippett’s leadership has helped mold Wilkes’ coaching style.

“Learning from Coach Terry Tippett has helped me in every facet of basketball,” said Wilkes. “A lot of stuff I learned from him, I implemented into our practices – on the court, off the court, plays, just fundamentals.”

And Tippett is still influencing Wilkes today.

“I still talk to him a lot, he calls me. He just text me today asking how we did last night. We still keep in touch. He’ll come by practices and things like that. Everything I learned from him I try to implement into my program.”

And, it’s working. The Crusaders are well on their way to another state tournament appearance.

After having lost in the state title game in 2020 and falling by just one point in the last year’s state semifinals, this team is ready to bring home the school’s first gold ball.

“Every game counts, everybody wants to beat us,” said Wilkes. “We’re going to get every teams best shot. We’re prepared, we played a tough schedule this year.”

“This year – there’s no reason we shouldn’t win this year,” Egbuniwe said.