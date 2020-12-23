The Jones brothers go head to head on Opening Night at FedExForum

MEMPHIS — Wednesday is the day Grizzlies fans have been waiting on since the bubble burst in Orlando a couple of months ago. The start of the new NBA season, against the San Antonio Spurs in year two of Grizz Next Gen.

But as excited as we all are to tip things off, it is nothing compared to the excitement of the Jones brothers.

One you know very wel. It’s Grizzlies’ back-up point guard Tyus Jones.

Wednesday, Tyus will take the floor against his younger brother and fellow Duke Blue Devil Tre jones. Jones was a second round pick of the Spurs in this year’s NBA Draft.

Now the two will go head to head on Opening Night. Just like they’ve always dreamed about.

“It’s crazy how it ends up. His first game and you know, we’re playing each other. Definitely exciting,” said Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones. “It’s something that we both have been working towards and dreaming about since we were little kids. Both playing in the NBA. Those dreams are so big that when they actually come true and become a reality, you kind of just sit back and you’re kind of speechless. This will definitely be the coolest moment that we’ve shared, for sure, on the basketball court.”

It happens at FedExForum, Grizzlies and Spurs, seven o’clock Wednesday night.