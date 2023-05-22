Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen warms up before an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

NEW YORK – Former Grizzlies great and Core Four legend Tony Allen has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud.

Allen was one of 18 former NBA players who were charged back in October of 2021 for trying to scam the league’s health and welfare benefit plan.

While Allen is facing a possible two year prison sentence, going to jail seems highly unlikely for the Grindfather since, according to court documents, Allen has repaid the over 420-thousand dollars he took from the fund.

Others who have already pleaded guilty including former Grizzly Tony Wroten and former Memphis Tiger great Chris Douglas-Roberts, received no jail time.

Allen is set to be sentenced on August 8th.