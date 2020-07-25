The field is set for the second ever WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Let the countdown begin as the 2nd ever WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is now just days away from teeing off.

“It’s been quite the road to get to commitment day and this deadline,” said Darrell Smith.

This year’s tournament will look a little different. There won’t be any fans, no hospitality tents, and hardly any volunteers. But one thing that will remain the same, the competition on the course.

“To have the field we are going to have, like you said the top 8 players in the world, 27 of the top 30 players in the FedEx cup standings, it just really shows you the strength of a World Golf Championship and why the players play them. Memphis is hosting one of the biggest golf tournaments in the world and we are extremely proud about that,” said Smith.

Now unfortunately another thing that will remain the same as year’s past, no Tiger Woods.

“He decided to skip out and prepare for the PGA Championship and also the FedEx cup playoffs. I know Tiger Woods will eventually come to Memphis when the time is right for him and we’ll be happy when he does come,” said Smith.

But let’s get back to the good and who will be making the trip because this field is elite and will feature the top 8 ranked golfers in the world, like new No. 1 Jon Rahm. In fact 45 of the top 50 golfers will be at TPC Southwind including new comer to this event, Rickie Fowler.

“That’s always nice to get that star power. Of course, having Rickie Fowler back is a nice get. Rickie has played here in the past at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and for him to come back for a World Golf Championship we are looking forward to that,” said Smith.

The tournament will also have a few guys outside the top 50 ranks you might just recognize.

“The biggest thing this year, I will tell you we did have a fill your field category to 78 total players so with that category, it gets Phil Mickelson back in the field here and also Jordan Speith. Which are two names all the golf world knows and are great guys to have in your field,” said Smith.

So brace yourself Memphis.

“When you have a field like we have, it’s going to be must watch TV. So now we will hope for some good weather. I know the guys will enjoy the golf course and the city as much as they can. I encourage Memphians to tune in and be proud of the fact that Memphis is hosting this extremely special event,” said Smith.

You’ll be hosting the golfing world yet again.