OXFORD– They won the College World Series on Sunday in front of almost 20,000 Rebel fans in Omaha.

But it wasn’t until Monday that the hardware made it back to Oxford with the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player Dylan Delucia holding up the trophy, with Rebel fans lining the Walk of Champions on campus.

To say Rebel fans travel would be a major understatement.

They took over Omaha and yet, returned home in time to give these Rebels a championship ‘Welcome Home’.

Hard to put into words for head coach Mike bianco, who’s waited 22 years to bring a national title back to Oxford.

“Can you put into words the last 24 hours? No, I can’t. It’s been amazing. You know, obviously, to reach the top of the college baseball world and to see all this. To see all the people in Omaha, Bianco said. “I wasn’t really expecting this. There were over 20,000 in Omaha. I’ve never seen it or heard of anything being that loud before. It’s like you’re in a football stadium. To be honest with you, the expectation here was yeah, hey, we’re going to go shake some hands with some people that didn’t get to Omaha. By God, it seems like another 25,000 here. Pretty cool.”

The city of Oxford will honor the National Champions on Wednesday with a parade through the square and a celebration inside Swayze Field.