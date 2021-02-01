Brady vs. Mahomes: This year’s Super Bowl QB match-up truly is a battle for the ages

It’s a battle for the ages—and a battle of the ages.

Tom Brady is making NFL history as the first quarterback to start the Super Bowl in his home stadium—and he’s also the oldest player ever to play in the big game at 43 years old.

On the other side?

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs’ dynamic and youthful signal-caller.

Brady has played played in nine Super Bowls, winning six of them. He’s a four-time Super Bowl MVP. Tom Terrific has a record 33 postseason wins compared to just six for Mahomes. He also owns the record with 581 touchdown passes in his career.

This will mark Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance.

Mahomes’ career is too young to compare, but the Chiefs quarterback led KC to a Super Bowl championship last year and took home Super Bowl MVP honors.

At 25 years old, he still has some time to catch up with the legendary Brady.

“Being able to go up against one of the greatest, if not the greatest quarterbacks of all time–in his 150th Super Bowl–I mean, it’s going to be a great experience for me,” Mahomes said. “I mean, to go out there, have a chance to repeat and to get to do it against the best, I mean, it’s something special and I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Mahomes, of course, was joking about Brady appearing in his “150th” Super Bowl. But keep this in mind: when Brady won his first title during 2001-2002 season, Mahomes was just 6 years old.