Agencies say Super Bowl security is constantly evolving, improving to make event safer

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Security measures for Super Bowl LV in Tampa are constantly evolving and updating according to two different agencies assisting with security for the big game.

More than two dozen agencies at the local, state and federal level have been working and communicating for more than a year about safety and security during Super Bowl LV.

8 On Your Side spoke with Special Agent in Charge Kevin Sibley with Homeland Security Investigations about security measures surrounding the big game and if they changed anything following the riot at the United States Capitol building two weeks ago.

“After recent events, we are looking at the lessons learned that come out of a critical incident and we are applying to the Super Bowl,” said Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations, Kevin Sibley.

Special Agent in Charge with the FBI in Tampa, Michael McPherson, said their agency does the same thing.

“We look and see what is happening in our environment and around the world and how can we adjust our plan to look at some of those threats and make sure we are protected,” FBI Tampa Special Agent in Charge, Michael McPherson.

Along with all of the agencies involved with security for the big game, the FBI tells 8 On Your Side they will also need help from the public as well. If you see something, say something.