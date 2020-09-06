The 901 FC remain winless in five straight matches after a 1-1 draw with the Birmingham Legion FC

MEMPHIS,Tenn. — The Memphis 901 FC played out a physically 1-1 draw against Group G leaders, Birmingham Legion FC.



Keanu Marsh-Brown’s goal in the 28th minute pulled the 901 FC ahead before Birmingham drew level through a second half penalty kick.

Birmingham ultimately controlled the tempo of the match with 60% possession, while Memphis created more shots and shots on target (10/4).

The Legion is one of the top attacking teams in the USL Championship with 21 goals scored (3rd most in USL) including a 20% shot success rate. Birmingham was dominant in the 3-0 win over Memphis in their first match of the restart.



The 901 FC seemingly took revenge against the Legion when the teams faced off again on August 22, before Birmingham tied the match in the 8th minute of stoppage time. Memphis head coach Tim Mulqueen opted to make some changes after his team’s midweek loss to the Charlotte Independence.



Jose Baxter, Jean-Christophe Koffi, and Dan Metzger featured in the midfield while Liam Doyle was reintroduced into the backline. Baxter provided an offensive spark after coming on as a substitute against Charlotte on Wednesday. He provided the first goal-scoring chance against the Legion.



The Englishman completed a combination of dribbles in the 12th minute before winning a free-kick 20 yards from goal. Baxter struck the free kick towards the bottom right corner which forced Birmingham goalkeeper Matt Vanoekel to make a diving save.



Another newly acquired midfielder, Tommy McCabe made an impact on the match at the 30-minute mark. McCabe created space just past the midfield before lifting a pass into the run of Keanu Marsh-Brown. The English forward took the ball down in the box and chipped Vanoekel for the opening goal.



The goal marks Marsh-Brown’s third of the season. He is now tied with Brandon Allen as the 901 FC’s leading goalscorer. The other English born player on the 901 FC’s roster, Baxter, was instrumental to his team’s success in the first half. The former Everton FC man completed 85% of his passes, won 5 duels and contributed 2 shots on target.



Birmingham’s efficient attacking unit created two shots on target in the first half.

Minutes into the second half, Birmingham displayed their offensive efficiency.

Midfielder Jaden Servania sliced into the 901 FC’s box before Koffi stuck a leg out to concede the penalty.



Brazillian forward Bruno Lapa sent Howard in the wrong direction and netted the equalizer in the bottom left corner. Tied at 1-1 with less than 30 minutes to play, Mulqueen swapped the pacey Cal Jennings for Brandon Allen and Rafeal Mentizingen replaced a winded Matt Hundley.

The potential impact of the substitutions was essentially neutralized after Metzger received a red card for his second yellow, in the 73rd minute.



Servania dribbled into a threatening position on the left wing which forced Metzger to concede a free kick. The head official was close to the foul and issued Metzger his marching orders.

Mulqueen changed the shape of his team to cope with the man disadvantage.

Leston Paul, Michael Reed and Duane Muckette replaced Baxter, Koffi and Marsh-Brown.



Muckette made an immediate impact with a through ball to Jennings but the forward slipped inside the box. Birmingham attempted to put the match away with Servania and Lapa continually cutting inside the box on either wing.



The 901 FC backline made several recovery tackles and key clearances in the final 10 minutes to earn a 1-1 draw. Charlotte defeated North Carolina FC 3-1 earlier in the night. NCFC’s loss means Memphis could overtake the third place spot with a win in their next match, barring goal differential.



The 901 FC’s next match is Thursday, September 10 at North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. at WakeMed Soccer Park.