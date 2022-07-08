MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — According to Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies have all the pieces they need to win a NBA championship.

Morant, in a press conference Friday evening, said he’s fine with the roster they have now. That was the first time Morant was made available to the media since signing his historic $193 million contract extension.



Morant gave a lot of credit to General Manager Zach Kleiman for really embracing him and his family and Taylor Jenkins for giving him the tools to flourish here in Memphis.

“I feel like a lot of credit goes to the organization with making me happy, bringing me in, made me feel at home, allowed me to be myself,” said Morant. “While I’m out there on the court, being able to play my game coach, having that trust in me.”

The NBA’s Most Improved Player averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 assists this past season for the Grizzlies, helping to lead Memphis to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

“Being here means a lot to me, coming from somebody who was a big family person,” Morant said. “I feel like the whole organization, my family members, this my family. And that’s why this my home.”