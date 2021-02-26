Thanks to 30 from Kawhi Leonard, Grizzlies and Clippers split their back to back

MEMPHIS — Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Lou Williams added 17 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 119-99 on Friday night to split a two-game series.
Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum and Paul George each had 13 points for the Clippers, 122-94 losers on Thursday night.
Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Ja Morant scored 20 points before he was ejected, receiving a pair of technical for arguing a no-call with 2:18 remaining. De’Anthony Melton scored 16 points.