Thanks to 30 from Kawhi Leonard, Grizzlies and Clippers split their back to back

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 22: Head Coach Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 22, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Lou Williams added 17 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 119-99 on Friday night to split a two-game series.

Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum and Paul George each had 13 points for the Clippers, 122-94 losers on Thursday night.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Ja Morant scored 20 points before he was ejected, receiving a pair of technical for arguing a no-call with 2:18 remaining. De’Anthony Melton scored 16 points.

Latest News

More News