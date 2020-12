KNOXVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 5: Eric Gray #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers runs the ball against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on December 5, 2020 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andrew Ferguson/Collegiate Images/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Tennessee Volunteers and West Virginia Mountaineers have accepted invitations to play in the 62nd AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The Vols finished out the regular season with a 3-7 record. The Mountaineers went 5-4 this season. The two will face off December 31 at 3 p.m.

More information to come.