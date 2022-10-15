KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The curse is broken, Tennessee not only won with legendary quarterback Peyton Manning in attendance, but they also snapped a 15-game losing streak to Alabama in the process.

Chase McGrath split the uprights with a 40-yard field goal as the clock struck zero to secure a 52-49 victory in front of a raucous sold out Neyland Stadium.

The crowd ahead of the game was impressive, with fans creating a sea of orange around town and in the stadium. A reported 102,000 fans were in the stands.

The 52 points the Vols scored is the most Alabama has given up since 1907 against Suwanee.

The Vols took the lead early in the first quarter after Hendon Hooker found Jacob Wareen over the middle to put the Vols in position to score. A few plays later Jabari Small would take a handoff up the middle to make it 7-0 after a good PAT.

The following drive Bryce Young would make a couple of key throws of 27 and 33 yards to put the tide in position to score. They did just that on a Jamhyr Gibbs rushing touchdown with 8 minutes remaining in the quarter.

The next drive, Ramel Keyton drew a pass interference call then caught a 10 yard catch on a slant to put the Vols in Tide territory. A few plays later, Jalin Hyatt split the Alabama defense wide open down the seam and Hooker found him on a beautiful toss to put the Vols up 13-7. The second Tennessee touchdown marked Hendon Hooker tying Heath Shuler’s school record of 18 consecutive games with a passing touchdown.

Hyatt set a new school record for receiving touchdowns with five. He finished the game with 6-catches for 207 yards and those five touchdowns.

A strong defensive series for the Vols along with a few mistakes by Alabama resulted in a short field for Hooker to work with. A Ramel Keyton slant route along with a couple of Jabari Small carries set up Jalin Hyatt to score a second time putting the Vols up 21-7.

An ensuing drive propelled by outstanding plays from Jahmyr Gibbs resulted in an Alabama field goal after a strong goal line stand from the Vols defense. 21-10.

With just over 12 minutes remaining in the half, Tennessee recovered a muffed punt. After another great throw and catch from Hooker to Keyton, Princeton Fant took a handoff out of a jumbo package and plunged into the end zone to put the Vols up 28-10.

Alabama’s resilience showed on the following possession as Bryce Young and company put together a long drive resulting in a passing touchdown to make it 28-17.

With under 3 minutes left in the half, Vols would turn the ball over on downs and Bryce Young again went to work, methodically reading the defense and delivering a couple of chunk-play passes to put the Tide in scoring position. The Vols secondary hung tough, forcing Alabama to settle for a field goal with 41 seconds remaining in the half.

With 3 seconds left in the half, the Vols brought in Joe Milton at QB to heave a hail-Mary which was tipped around and almost caught by Bru McCoy.

The second half started off badly for the Vols as they failed to convert on 4th and short at midfield. Bama was quick to capitalize with a Jahmyr Gibbs rushing TD followed up by a 2 point conversion to even the score at 28.

Tennessee was quick to respond as Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt on a bomb down the sideline for a touchdown. A missed extra point left the Vols in front 34-28.

The next drive, Bryce Young showed off why he has a Heisman trophy already, making a series of impressive passes to put the Tide at the 4 yard line with 5 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter. Jahmyr Gibbs would score and the Tide would take the lead 35-34.

The next drive, Hendon Hooker threw an interception on a play where he took a hard shot from a blitzing defender. That was his first of the season.

Hooker immediately redeemed himself by finding Jalin Hyatt on 70 plus yard touchdown. This broke the single game record for receiving touchdowns by a Vol. Princeton Fant caught a shovel pass from Hooker to convert the 2 point attempt putting the Vols back on top 42-35.

Hooker added to his Heisman campaign finishing 21/30 for 385 yards and 5-touchdowns.

The Vols were poised for a big stop in the 4th quarter after an Omari Thomas sack on Bryce Young left Alabama with a long yardage situation. Young would show his stuff once again finding a receiver to convert a crucial first down. Alabama would score on a hard-nosed 4th and goal to even the score once again.

A costly fumble on a handoff was returned for a touchdown to put the Tide up 49-42 with just under 8 minutes to play.

With just under 4 minutes to play the Vols’ situation looked dire as an apparent interception returned 80 yards looked to put the Tide in position to win, however a pass interference call allowed Hendon Hooker another chance. He took full advantage finding Jalin Hyatt for yet another score to tie the game.

With under a minute left in regulation Alabama was faced with a crucial third down at the Tennessee 32 yard line, Young missed his target leaving Alabama with a 50 yard field goal. They missed it, leaving Hendon Hooker with the ball and 15 seconds left on the clock.

Hooker completed passes of 18 yards to Ramel Keyton and 27 yards to Bru McCoy to set up McGrath’s game winning field goal. That final kick sent Tennessee to victory over Alabama for the first time in 15 years, 52-49, maintaining their undefeated season!

Screengrab of the goal posts coming down. (WATE Staff)

Tennessee fans poured onto the field and ripped down both field goal posts in celebration. Both Manning and Vols head coach Josh Heupel were seen enjoying victory cigars with fans after the game.

