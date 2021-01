Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans will have kicker Stephen Gostkowski back for the wild-card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

On Thursday, the Titans announced that Gostkowski was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is now on the active roster. The veteran kicker missed the Week 17 game against the Houston Texans after being placed on the list on December 28.