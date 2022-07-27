NASHVILLE – Former Arkansas standout and Titans top pick Treylon Burks had himself a solid day one of training camp Wednesday.

That was a much different result than during many of the OTA’s and offseason work that saw Burks limited by asthma.

With that now under control, Burks is showing why the Titans made him the 18th overall pick in April’s NFL Draft and a possible, stress, possible replacement for the traded A.J. Brown in the Titans reworked and revamped receiving corp.

“I was just thinking, go out there, practice like a pro, be a pro. Just be a part of the team and just play my role. Like Coach Vrabel says every day, and not just show up,” Burks said. “Gain that respect from Ryan and also everybody else on the team, all the vets. Just let them know that I’m not here just to make money. I’m here to win a championship.”

Safe to say Burks made a good first day impression.

“Excited to have him out there. Got a long way to go but, making plays like that does a lot for building confidence for a quarterback, for myself,” said Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. “Just knowing what you’re going to get over there. If he wins consistently and makes plays like that for me down the field, gives you a lot of confidence to go his direction.”