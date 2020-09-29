Titans place 3 players on Reserve/COVID-19 list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans placed defensive lineman Daquan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson on the Reserve/COVID-19 List Tuesday after all three players tested positive Tuesday morning.

Jones is in his seventh season with the Titans and is a considerable loss for a team that is already struggling to stop the run. In 86 career games Jones has 194 tackles and seven sacks.

Brinkley is in his ninth season as the Titans long snapper. It is an underappreciated position until one does not go well. He has been a trusted part of the organization for a long time and replacing him for any period of time will be critical for general manager Jon Robinson.

Hudson is a rookie from Arizona State and in his first season on the Titans Practice Squad.

Earlier Tuesday, the Titans announced they had suspended all in-person activities until further notice after three players and five staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.