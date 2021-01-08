Titans’ kicker Stephen Gostkowski returns, will play Sunday vs. Ravens

Tennessee Titans place kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) reacts after making an extra point during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans will have kicker Stephen Gostkowski back for the wild-card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

On Thursday, the Titans announced that Gostkowski was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is now on the active roster. The veteran kicker missed the Week 17 game against the Houston Texans after being placed on the list on December 28.

The team also announced that offensive lineman, Aaron Brewer, has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Brewer has recently filled in for left guard Rodger Saffold who left from last week’s game in Houston. Saffold continues to battle injuries but said on Wednesday that he would play on Sunday against the Ravens.