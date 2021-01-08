Report: Titans trainer tests positive for COVID-19 days before playoff game against Ravens

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looks into the stands before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- A Tennessee Titans’ trainer tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A Tennessee Titans’ trainer tested positive today for COVID, per source.



Titans now are conducting contact tracing, but their building remains open as they prepare for Sunday’s wild-card game against the Baltimore Ravens. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2021

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was asked about the situation on his weekly Zoom call, but said there no indications that the team should be worried.

“You try to be smart and make sure we are following protocols, keeping masks up. We’re trying to be conscious of every situation that we put ourselves in. You hate to see anyone receive a positive test,” said Tannehill.

As of right now the facility will remain open but they are going through the contact tracing process.

The Titans will host the Ravens Sunday at Noon at Nissan Stadium in the first round of the playoffs.

